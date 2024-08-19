Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged after dozens of slaughtered animals and birds were dumped outside a shop in a picturesque village.

Dozens of dead animals were dumped outside the entrance of a village shop in Hampshire overnight 14 March. Fifty hares, a dead kestrel and barn owl were found in a disturbing discovery.

The offenders had impaled an owl and kestrel on the door handles, and had also smeared animal blood and guts over the windows. Now, Hampshire police have charged James Kempster, of Totton, Southampton, with possessing wild birds and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on September 10. A police spokesman said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which dead animals were left outside a shop in Broughton. James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

A man has been charged after dozens of slaughtered animals and birds were dumped outside a shop in a picturesque village. (Photo: Raptor Persecution UK) | Raptor Persecution UK

“On the morning of March 15 this year, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street. Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team have been investigating the incident alongside the criminal investigation department, which has now resulted in these charges. Kempster is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 September.”

On the day of the discovery on 15 March, the shop wrote on Facebook: “Safe to say none of us were expecting our day to start as it did this morning at Broughton Community Shop. We’re ok. Shocked but ok. Thank you again for all of your help, we are so lucky and grateful for your support and extremely quick response to help us clear up”.

Mike Hensman, treasurer of the volunteer-run shop, told the PA news agency: “One of our guys who comes in the morning to get the papers and open the shop found them. He’s a guy who has been around a bit, he shoots, and he was quite taken aback when he saw all this mess and carnage. The rest of the team came in to hose it all down and get rid of all the bodies.”