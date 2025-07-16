A woman’s video has gone viral on TikTok showing a horrific spider bite on her leg.

The video shows the woman’s huge spider bite on her leg that is both purple and pink, shocking users. The woman captioned the post saying: “Just your reminder to not let the spider live next time you see one in your house. This pain is next level.”

Users were quick to comment saying that the bite was from a brown recluse spider. The brown recluse spider is the most common and widespread of the brown spiders.

It is a small species, with a violin-shaped body that can grow up to 0.5 inches (1.2 centimeters) long. Its bite, however, can pack a powerful, venomous punch.

Brown recluse bites can cause necrotic (rotting) skin lesions and lead to serious reactions or even death in some people, especially children, according to MedlinePlus, a service of the National Library of Medicine. Users on TikTok commented of their experiences with the spider.

One wrote: “I was bitten by a brown recluse spider once and it turned my leg purple!!”. Another said: “I have a nice caved in hole in my ankle from a brown recluse.”

A third added: “The bite from a brown recluse spider sent me to the hospital for like 2 weeks!! The bite swelled up and turned purple it was awful”.

The spider is usually found only in the South and Central United States. They are native to Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, according to Vetter.