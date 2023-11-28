Families are "gutted" and "upset" after Butlin's resort in Skegness closes its pool due to a burst pipe. (Photo: Butlins Resort)

Families are “gutted” and “upset” after a popular attraction at a Butlin's resort in Skegness has been forced to close for repairs. The managers of the resort chain have explained its Splash Waterworld venue has been put out of use by a burst pipe.

On the resort's website it states that visitors frequently queue to get into the busy attraction, which features rides, rafts and flumes. The chain added that it will award guests a £25 voucher for the inconvenience of not being able to use the pool.

However, users have taken to social media sharing their annoyance at the closure of the pool when they have booked for themselves and their family to go to Butlin’s Skegness resort. Laura Fuller posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “@Butlins so disappointed that the pool will be closed during our stay next week. Appreciate things happen but £25 is very poor compensation! We chose Skegness over Minehead for this break as the pool is better for our three year old. She’s going to be gutted.”

Another user also posted on the platform: “Hi @Butlins just arrived for our stay at Skegness only to find the swimming pool is closed. When will it reopen please? I have an extremely upset four-year-old wanting a swim…”

Jane Jones posted on X that the resort failed to inform that parts of the pool were shut before they arrived, warning others not to go to Butlins in Skegness. She said: “@Butlins to anyone thinking of booking a late minute booking DONT! Nothing available, don't care that I'm telling I have kids with additional needs and refusing to let me speak to anyone senior. Happy to take our money and then fail to inform us that some of the pool is shut too!”