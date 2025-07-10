A grieving mother has paid tribute to her daughter who had a “never-ending smile”.

Caitlyn Jeans was found dead at her home. Police believe that she killed herself - but a man has been arrested for “unlawful act manslaughter” and has been bailed while officers investigate.

The 26-year-old’s devastated mum Annie has issued a tribute via police, saying: “It is with the greatest sadness that I regret to announce the passing of my beautiful daughter, Caitlyn Jeans.

Caitlyn Jeans of Evesham, who was found dead at her home on June 27. Police believe she took her own life. | Issued by West Mercia Police

“Those that knew Caitlyn will understand what a huge loss this is to myself, our family, and the many friends that Caitlyn made throughout her short life.

“Caitlyn’s larger-than-life personality and the beauty of her never-ending smile would fill an empty room with ease, and her passing has left a void in many people’s lives that can never be filled.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of our family, I would like to thank those that have offered their condolences and ask that our privacy is respected as we begin to grieve this great loss.”

A coroner’s inquest into Caitlyn’s death has been adjourned until Monday, November 17 to be held at Stourport Coroners Court. Caitlyn was found at her home in Evesham, Worcestershire, on June 27.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call free on 116 123 or email [email protected] . For more information, visit https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/