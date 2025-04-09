Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British adventurer Camilla Hempleman-Adams has issued an apology after facing backlash for claiming to be the first woman to solo traverse Canada’s Baffin Island, a journey Inuit communities say has been part of their way of life for generations.

The 29-year-old from Wiltshire completed a 150-mile trek from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung across Auyuittuq National Park on March 27, describing the journey as a historic solo achievement. However, members of the local Inuit population criticised the claim as dismissive of Indigenous history and culture.

In a statement following growing criticism, Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “It was never my intention to misrepresent any historical achievements or cause distress to local communities. I have deep respect for the land, its people, and their history.

“I have travelled in this region multiple times and hold immense admiration for its nature, culture and traditions. I am truly saddened that the coverage of my journey may have caused concern or upset, and I remain committed to learning from this experience and engaging with the community with the utmost respect.”

Before setting off, Ms Hempleman-Adams had written on her expedition website that “Parks Canada has confirmed that there are no historical records of a female solo attempt from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung.”

British adventurer Camilla Hempleman-Adams has issued an apology after facing backlash for claiming to be the first woman to solo traverse Canada’s Baffin Island | Getty Images for Torabhaig Disti

But Inuit advocate Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, who is based in Ottawa, responded to the claim, saying the route has been part of traditional Inuit travel for generations:

“The article hit people really hard in a very sensitive spot, because of our history and the difficulties we face every day in combatting Western colonialism. This woman is coming here from such a place of privilege and ignorance that it seems dangerous.”

Kabloona added: “It was almost like she was bringing back news of a new continent to Europe and saying ‘there’s nobody here!’ We were and still are. It’s such a clear example of how colonialism benefits from dispossessing Indigenous people of their land and writing us out of history.”

Kabloona, whose family has made similar seasonal migrations for generations, said: “On one of these annual 186-mile journeys, my grandmother went into labour and gave birth to my father in a tent along the way. Two days later, she got up and carried on walking. She did that in every single one of her pregnancies, traversed our land, because that is our way of life and always has been.”

British explorer David Hempleman-Adams (C) poses with his family, (L-R) daughter Amelia, wife Claire, daughter Alicia and daughter Camilla, with his Polar Medal after her was decorated by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 4, 2014. AFP PHOTO / POOL / JOHN STILLWELL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

She said visitors are welcome in the region, but urged outsiders to drop the label of “explorer,” which she called outdated and colonial. “If you want to come and enjoy the outdoors, please do so. The danger is going back with this colonial attitude and disseminating information like the Inuit don’t have history there.

“Saying you’re the ‘first person’ to do anything in an Indigenous country is insulting. Show respect to the land and the people who have kept it pristine for your adventures.”

Who is Camilla Hempleman-Adams and who is her dad?

Camilla is the daughter of Sir David Hempleman-Adams, a prominent British adventurer. In 1998, he became the first person to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam, which involves reaching the Geographic and Magnetic North and South Poles, as well as summiting the highest peaks on all seven continents. ​

Hempleman-Adams was also the first person to fly a balloon to the North Pole and back, completed the longest solo flight by a British balloonist at 132 hours, and was the first to fly solo across the Arctic Ocean. In 2003, he became the first to cross the Atlantic in an open wicker-basket balloon.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1995 and later an Officer of the same order (OBE) in 1998. In 2017, he was appointed Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) for his services to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme

He founded Wicked Weather Watch, an organisation aimed at educating primary school students about climate change. Additionally, he has been involved with St John Ambulance for over two decades, holding senior positions and leading fundraising initiatives. ​

His family has followed in his adventurous footsteps. In April 2008, his daughter Camilla became the youngest person to ski the last degree to the North Pole at the age of 15. Similarly, in December 2011, his youngest daughter, Amelia, at 16, became the youngest person to ski to the South Pole, completing Shackleton's last 98 nautical miles.