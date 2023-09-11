Caitlin was at her friend's house when the camera in her bedroom started to buzz capturing the intruder climbing into bed

A young mum has been left in fear after seeing a man break into her home on CCTV and sleep in her bed - only to drop her a message on Facebook the next day to apologise and say thanks. The mystery sleeper climbed into her bed for a nap but also left the house covered in blood.

Caitlin Sullivan, 22, was at her friend's house when the camera in her bedroom started to buzz, she said.

She examined the footage but was shocked to see the mystery sleeper climbing into the bed she shares with her baby for a kip.

After witnessing the nap, on August 29, at 7.45am, the part-time carer immediately called the police and met them at her home. The mystery sleeper was taken away but Caitlin claims he was never arrested.

The intruder left a trail of blood in the house but also sent a bizarre message to Caitlin on Facebook the following day - thanking her for letting him get some sleep alongside an apology.

The man in Caitlin's bed on August 29, 2023. A mum watched in horror as a security camera caught an intruder breaking into her home - and falling asleep on her bed. (SWNS)

She said she has only gone back home since to clean as she is terrified he will return.

Caitlin, from Sauchie, Scotland, said: "I couldn't believe my eyes. I was so shocked - I didn't know who he was. I couldn't believe there was a man in my bed. I don't understand how he got into my house.

"I haven't been staying in the house since. I never want to go back to that house. It's the fact that both me and my little boy sleep in that bed. If I was there he would probably have climbed into my bed and slept next to me."

A day later Caitlin says she received a bizarre Facebook message from him apologising.

The message said: "To give you my sincere apologies, I don't keep well. Thank you for letting me put my head down for three hours, hope no harm was done."

He ended his message with "hope to meet you one day".

Caitlin said she doesn't understand how the man found her name and is looking to move as she is too scared to go home.

She said: "I phoned the police and they just told me to block him. Who is to say he won't come back. He has not been punished for it so he might do it again.

"I am scared to stay in my house now because of my little boy. My neighbours said the man was trying to get into my house the night before around 10pm - he was seen screaming and shouting."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, officers were called to a report of someone within a house on Rosebank, Sauchie.

"Officers attended and after being able to gain entry to the property spoke to the person within.