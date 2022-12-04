Fourteen areas have an ethnic minority population of more than 50%, while fewer than half of people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian.

In 14 areas across England and Wales, more than half of residents identified with an ethnic group other than white in the latest census.

The survey, which takes place across every 10 years, revealed the most ethnically diverse areas. It found that Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population.

The most ethnically diverse area was found the east London borough of Newham, closely followed by Brent and Redbridge. Outside London, the highest non-white proportion of the population is in Slough, in Berkshire.

London also emains the most religiously diverse region of England, with just over a quarter of people on the day of the census reporting a religion other than Christian. Whereas South-west England is the least religiously diverse region, with 3.2% selecting a religion other than Christian.

Redbridge was found to be the local authority with the highest proportion of people identifying as Asian (47.3%), followed by Slough (46.7%) and Harrow (45.2%).

Lewisham is the local authority with the highest proportion of people identifying as black (26.8%), followed by Southwark (25.1%) and Lambeth (24.0%). The authority outside London with the highest percentage of people identifying as black is Manchester (11.9%), followed by Thurrock (also 11.9%), Birmingham (11.0%) and Dartford (10.5%).

The 2021 survey was carried out last March and was filled out by more than 24 million households across England and Wales. Here we list the most ethnically diverse areas in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census.

1. The 14 most ethnically diverse parts of England and Wales.

2. Newham The highest proportion of those identifying as an ethnic group other than white was found in the London borough of Newham. Newham has an ethnic minority population of 69.2%.

3. Brent The London borough of Brent has an ethnic minority population of 65.4%.

4. Redbridge 65.2% of the population of Redbridge identified as an ethnic group other than white.