Charles Bronson, often referred to as Britain's most notorious prisoner, has experienced another postponement in his quest for parole, according to his family.

Initially scheduled for March, the hearing has now been deferred to December. He was previously denied parole in March 2023 and has spent most of his life behind bars.

Following a bust-up with murderer Robert Donaldson, Bronson was moved from HMP Woodhill to HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire in May last year, according to his ex-wife Irene Dunroe. Reports at the time speculated it would "put his parole bid in jeopardy". Bronson was first jailed in 1974, aged 22, when he was given seven years for armed robbery.

But bad behaviour inside gave him a reputation as a dangerous inmate, and he wasn't released until 1987. Bronson then spent just 69 days as a free man before being rearrested and jailed again after robbing a jewellery shop. He was sentenced to another seven years and, bar another brief spell of freedom in 1992, has been in prison since.

Irene went to visit him at Long Lartin last Thursday (February 20) where Bronson sang What a Wonderful World to her.

Correspondence that Irene Dunroe, the ex-wife of Charles Bronson has had with him over the years while he has spent time in prison. | Irene Dunroe / SWNS

Speaking on Tuesday (February 25), she said she believes this latest parole board move was an attempt to get Bronson to "kick off" - but insists that he remains in good spirits.

She said: "They always move it to make him kick off but he's past all that now. He was expecting it. He's still very strong and it gives him more time to have more info for his parole. "They try and do things to make him kick off - they do it all the time.

"He's very confident about this next parole - it looks good but he's not been told the date yet. "He's in good spirits about it."

Irene visited Bronson in August 2023 to talk in person for the first time in almost five decades after exchanging phone calls and letters. She also revealed she is co-writing a book with Bronson.

Charles Bronson is in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes

Speaking of their last meeting, she said: "He was amazing. He was fabulous. I went with the writer that's co-writing our book. "He sang What a Wonderful World to us word by word, and when we clapped at the end so did the prison officers. "He was looking very very well, and he's had to put up with a lot."

Prior to last year's bust up with Donaldson, Irene was feeling confident that Bronson would finally secure his release. She said at the time: "We all thought he'd get it. It was looking very good for March next year (2025).

"This is just a big hiccup. Was this set up to hinder his parole? We'll never find out." The Parole Board said there "isn't a delay as it has not been listed for a hearing yet".

A spokesperson said the Parole Service aims to list hearings approximately within 16 weeks from a referral. Irene said Bronson had been told his hearing was going to be in early March. She said he was then told it would be pushed back to May - and then December, She said she found out about the recent disputed rescheduling at a meeting with Bronson, in prison, last week.

She said: "We were told December near the end of the year - but they'll never say a specific date in December until nearer the time. "Mick is never told a specific date for anything until the last minute. Apparently it was put back to May first because of backlog then he was told its going to be much later on in December."