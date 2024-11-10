Child killed by falling branch in Banstead, Surrey

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

10th Nov 2024, 8:34am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A child has died after being struck by a branch that fell from a tree in Surrey.

Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the child died from their injuries. The force said officers are in the process of informing the child’s family.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but police inquiries are continuing to establish what happened. A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course, police added.

Related topics:London Fire Brigade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice