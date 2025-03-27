A man who killed his partner by repeatedly slamming her head on the floor after an argument on their first anniversary has been convicted of her murder.

Kain Tailby, 31, assaulted Christine Everett-Hickson, known as Chrissie, in the kitchen of the couple’s flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, when they returned home from a night out on February 17, 2024.

The pair argued and after what Tailby described as some “pushing and shoving” he pinned Chrissie to the ground before grabbing her by the neck and hitting her head on the floor a number of times - with a neighbour describing how he heard several loud bangs before silence.

A short time later Tailby called 999, asking for both ambulance and police. During the call Tailby tried to downplay his actions - and even attempted to paint Chrissie as the instigator of the “pushing and shoving”. He told the operator that Chrissie was in the bath, bleeding from her ear and he had been trying to clean up the blood.

Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, died of a brain injury after being assaulted by Kain Tailby during a domestic row.

Chrissie was rushed to hospital where doctors discovered she had suffered a number of skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury which she would not survive. The 21-year-old died five days later.

Tailby was arrested at the scene and in interview told officers various stories about what had happened that night and, although, claiming to feel guilty and remorseful about what happened, he was never able to explain his intentions in assaulting Chrissie in the way that he did.

Kain Taily has been found guilty for the murder of his partner, Christine Everett-Hickson | Derbyshire police

He admitted manslaughter but denied intentionally killing Chrissie. However, on Wednesday he was found guilty of murder by a jury after a trial at Derby Crown Court. Tailby will be sentenced at the same court on Friday (March 28).

Chrissie’s family issued a tribute to her, describing her as ‘joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter'. They said: “Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything.

“Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art. She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days. Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.”