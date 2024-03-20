Family pay tribute to 21-year-old woman with the 'purest heart' as man pleads not guilty to her murder
The family of a 21-year-old woman who died after being found with life-threatening injuries in a village have paid tribute to their 'joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter'.
Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuriesafter an incident in Riddings, Derbyshire, on Saturday February 18. She was taken to hospital for treatment, but in the early hours of Friday February 23, she died.
Now, her family have issued a tribute to her, through Derbyshire Police. They said: “Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything.
“Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art. She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days. Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.
Kain Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, was charged with her murder. On Friday (March 15), he appeared via video link at Derby Crown Court and pleaded not guilty. He has been remanded in prison custody and will stand trial on Monday July 29.