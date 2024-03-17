Victoria Goodwin, 32, died in hospital on Thursday after suffering serious injuries in a collision on the M65 on Wednesday Picture: Lancashire Police

The family of a woman who died after a motorway crash have paid tribute to “a shining light in all our lives”.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision on the M65 in Lancashire.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying: “It is a great sadness we have to announce that our loving daughter Victoria Goodwin passed away on March 14 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She was a shining light in all our lives, a talented singer and musician and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

Lancashire Police, who say their thoughts are with Victoria's family, were called just after 7pm on Wednesday about a three-vehicle crash on the motorway's eastbound carriageway, between junctions two and three.

A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles. The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in Victoria losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”