Six-year-old Leo Painter, who died in a car crash in Worcester, and his grieving mum Gemma Painter Picture: SWNS

A man has been charged with causing the deaths of three people - including a six-year-old boy - by dangerous driving.

The horrific crash saw the death of little Leo Painter died alongside Claire Adkins, 39, and Courtney Hemming, 26. They died on February 22 on the A44 Spetchley Road in Worcester. They were in a white Ford Mondeo which was in a collision with a grey BMW. Joe-Lewis Tyler, 33, of Grenville Road in Worcester, the driver of the BMW, was arrested this week. He has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing death while uninsured, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He appeared in court today.

Claire and Courtney were pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. Schoolboy Leo was rushed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on the A44 Spetchley Road, Worcester Picture: SWNS

Leo’s heartbroken mum Gemma, 28, previously paid tribute to her "wonderful little boy" and revealed how he had just been leaving school when tragedy struck. She said: “He always had a smile on his face and was a bundle of fun. I’m heartbroken that I won’t see him again.”

Leo was in foster care but it was hoped he would return to live with Gemma full time by the end of the year. Gemma added: “The last time I saw Leo was before Christmas. His birthday was on Christmas Eve so I gave him his presents. He loved Paw Patrol and I gave him a pair of pyjamas with his favourite characters on. He said he loved wearing ‘Mummy’s pyjamas’. Leo had been in foster care but the hope was that he would come and live me again full time by this December. I was really excited about getting my boy back home.”

Gemma discovered the tragic news when she received a phone call last Thursday telling her to go to the hospital. Leo had just come out of Abigail’s Place school, which is opposite Spetchley Park Gardens, when the crash happened.

Gemma added: “I was told that Leo had been picked up from school by a taxi and was in the car with the driver and his chaperone and was about to go back to his foster family. Apparently the car was stationary when it was hit by another car and it was sent across the road into the railings. Leo was given advanced life support at the scene and was taken to hospital but he died soon afterwards. I’m so numb. I was really looking forward to him living with me again."

The two men from the BMW were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. One suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other had potentially life-threatening injuries.