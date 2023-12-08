Eight in 10 owners believe their pets deserve presents because they are part of the family, researchers found

Dog owners are spending 27% more on their pups this Christmas than cat owners, new research has revealed - as pet-friendly festive treats fly off the shelves.

A poll of more than 2,000 pet owner, carried out by OnePoll on behalf of pet insurer John Lewis, found that the UK's feline friends will typically receive £19 worth of gifts for Christmas, while pampered pooches will benefit to the tune of £25. The poll has also shed some light on just how important it is to Britons, that they share their holiday traditions with their four-legged friends.

Eight in 10 owners believe their pets deserve presents because they are part of the family, the poll found. As many as one in three will be buying a pet stocking this year - and spending more than half an hour seeking out the perfect pet present.

Dogs are set to have 27% more spent on them this Christmas than cats, research has revealed (Photo: SWNS)

Sophie Burton, who works as a pet gifting buyer at John Lewis, told SWNS they sold out of dog advent calendars in mid-November. “Pets are set for a ‘pawsome’ Christmas this year as sales of gifts are up 19%," she said. “It really reveals just how besotted we are with our four-legged friends as so many want to make them a big part of their festive traditions."

Everything from edible Christmas cards and chew toys to, litter robots and DIY Cross Stitch collars has been flying off the shelves this year, Ms Burton continued. “All throughout the year, we have so many pet parents coming into our stories looking for that perfect gift for their cats and dogs - and we are always delighted to help them find that special something for them.”

Chew toys top the Christmas list for dogs this year, with many likely to get a new snuggly blanket and their own turkey dinner to enjoy on the big day. Cats, on the other paw, were most likely to receive new toys and scratching posts under the tree. But the poll showed cats were the harder pet to buy for, with just 10% saying they are easy to shop for - compared to 35% who reckoned it was a walk in the park getting presents for their pooch.

With the shopping season well under way, 48% said they had already bagged the perfect gift for their pet. However, cats were more likely to end up on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas, with 11% saying their behaviour had been less than ideal. Just 8% of dogs will find themselves on this list.