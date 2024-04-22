Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged under the Official Secrets Act after they allegedly spied for China.

Christopher Berry, 32, from Witney in Oxfordshire, and Christopher Cash, 29, from Whitechapel in east London, were accused of the crime following an “extremely complex” investigation led by counter-terrorism police.

Berry is said to have “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy” between the dates of December 2021 and February 2023. Cash is accused of the same offence, but between January 2022 and February 2023. Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This has been an extremely complex investigation into what are very serious allegations. We’ve worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as our investigation has progressed and this has led to the two men being charged today.

“We’re aware there has been a degree of public and media interest in this case, but we would ask others to refrain from any further comment or speculation, so that the criminal justice process can now run its course.”

The pair were arrested on March 13, 2023. They have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division has today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two men with espionage offences. Christopher Berry, 32, and Christopher Cash, 29, will be charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state, China, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.