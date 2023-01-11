The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union confirmed that members in 24 government departments will join the strike next month

Around 100,000 civil servants are due to stage a 24-hours strike as union representatives remain locked in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. The Public and Commercial services (PCS) union confirmed that the next step will be taken on 1 February 2023.

The move comes after staff, including Border Force worker, walked out during the Christmas period. PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “During the last month, when thousands of PCS members across a range of departments took sustained industrial action, the Government said it had no money.

Advertisement

“But it managed to find millions of pounds to spend on managers and military personnel in a failed attempt to cover the vital work our members do. We warned the Government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word.”

The union has added that the strike will be one of the largest for the sector in years, with a further 33,000, including some in HM Revenue & Customs, being re-balloted next week to join the industrial action. It will also coincide with the TUC’s ‘protect the right to strike’ day on 1 February, which was announced in reaction to the government’s recent crackdown on minimum service level during strike periods.

Advertisement