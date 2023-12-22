Clare Marshall: police find body in River Tay following search for missing woman in Perth
Clare Marshall went missing after leaving the areas of Perth on Monday evening
Police have confirmed that they have found the body in the River Tay in their search for a missing woman.
Clare Marshall, 64, went missing in the early hours of Monday morning (December 18) from the Perth areas. Police Scotland believed that she may have walked to Moncreiffe Island, located in the middle of the River Tay, saying on December 19 that they were "concerned" for Ms Marshall's welfare.
It was confirmed today that officer have recovered a body from the river, which they believe to be Ms Marshall. The body is yet to be formally identified but her family have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”
