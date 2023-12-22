Clare Marshall went missing after leaving the areas of Perth on Monday evening

Clare Marshall went missing in the early hours of Monday morning, having last been seen in Perth. (Credit: Police Scotland)

Police have confirmed that they have found the body in the River Tay in their search for a missing woman.

Clare Marshall, 64, went missing in the early hours of Monday morning (December 18) from the Perth areas. Police Scotland believed that she may have walked to Moncreiffe Island, located in the middle of the River Tay, saying on December 19 that they were "concerned" for Ms Marshall's welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed today that officer have recovered a body from the river, which they believe to be Ms Marshall. The body is yet to be formally identified but her family have been informed.