Clare Marshall has been missing since the early hours of Monday morning, having last been seen in Perth. (Credit: Police Scotland)

Police are continuing to search for missing woman Clare Marshall who was last seen in Perth.

Ms Marshall was last seen in the Dundee Road area of the Scottish city in the early hours of Monday December 18. Police Scotland has said that officers believe she may have walked in the direction of Moncreiffe Island.

Searches along the River Tay have continued for the second day, with helicopters mobilised to assist with the search. Ms Marshall is described as 5ft 4 tall, of average build, with shoulder length grey hair and is believed to have been wearing all black clothing at the time she was last seen.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay. Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.