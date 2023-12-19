M1 lorry fire: huge blaze closes section of motorway as lorry bursts into flames near Aston
The fire, which broke out last night on the M1, has caused disruption to the morning commute with 45 minute delays
A huge lorry fire on the M1 caused the motorway to close in both directions overnight.
Images from National Highways show the huge blaze on the M1 southbound between J32 and J31. The fire broke out around 8.30pm on Monday December 18.
South Yorkshire Ambulance attended the scene. However, it is currently unknown whether the driver of the lorry is unharmed, or whether other road users were nearby when it burst into flames.
Other emergency services were also in attendance. South Yorkshire Police urged people to stay away from the areas, tweeting: "Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work and plan your journey accordingly."
The section of M1 between J32 and J31 was closed in both directions overnight, however the northbound lanes have since reopened. The southbound lanes are currently still closed.
National Highways said: "Lanes 1,2 and 3 remain CLOSED on the M1 southbound between J32 M18 & J31 Aston for clear up works. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 45 mins between J34 and J33. Thank you for your patience."
