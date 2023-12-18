After a suspected gas explosion at a home in Blackburn, two people have been hospitalised

Two people have been hospitalised after a gas explosion in Blackburn.

The incident took place on London Road at around 8pm on Sunday December 17. Emergency services rushed to the scene after an issue with gas inside the property sparked the explosion.

The two people injured in the incident were transported to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Around 80 people in the surrounding areas were evacuated for safety.

Lancashire Police said: “We were called at shortly before 8pm this evening to a report of a house collapse at an address on London Road and emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were quickly on the scene. One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening.

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are really grateful to them for their support. We would ask people to avoid the area if they can.”

Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “The gas explosion must have been really frightening for everybody involved.