Lidl customers and staff covered in diesel during 'extremely frightening' armed robbery in South Wales
South Wales Police said that members of the public and staff were doused in the fuel before the robber demanded cash from the till
Shoppers and staff at an Lidl supermarket in South Wales were covered in diesel during an "extremely frightening" robbery at the store.
The robber entered the store in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil just after 5pm on Saturday December 16. He was holding a fuel container and poured the contents of the container over a members of staff before demanding cash from the till.
The man also threatened other members of staff and members of the public who were inside the supermarket at the time of the incident. As well as dousing the members of staff with the diesel, he also splashed the fuel on others in the store.
It is believed that the robber was able to steal around £500. Detective Sergeant Tony Watts said: "This was an extremely frightening incident for staff and shoppers at the Lidl store. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest the person responsible."
Anyone with any information on the incident hs been urged to contact police to assist with their investigation. To get in touch, you can call South Wales Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number '2300427053'.
