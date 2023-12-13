A quiet neighbourhood has been left "saddened and surprised" after a vulnerable 63-year-old grandmother was found dead - sparking a murder probe.

A quiet neighbourhood has been left "saddened and surprised" after a vulnerable 63-year-old grandmother was found dead - sparking a murder probe. Tributes have poured in for Janne Goble, a "beloved partner" and an "adored grandma", after her body was found on November 22.

A 65-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of murder and on suspicion of causing or allowing death or serious injury to a vulnerable adult after Janne was found dead at an address in Ridgeway Road, Headington. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

A death notice published by the Oxford Mail earlier this month paid tribute to the “wife of the late Anthony, beloved partner of Tim, and much loved mum to Alice, Elizabeth and Olivia". It added she was an “adored grandma to Ophelia and sister of Hugh and Clair”.

An investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police after the force received information that "raised concerns". Officers executed a warrant on Saturday (December 9) at an address in Ridgeway Road and arrested the suspect. There was still a police presence at the scene on Monday night with three officers seen chatting to nearby residents.

A police spokesperson said: “Our Major Crime Unit is investigating an unexplained death in Oxford. At around 10pm on 22 November, South Central Ambulance Service informed us about the sad death of a 63-year-old woman from Oxford at an address in Ridgeway Road, Headington.

“On Wednesday (December 6), police received information that raised concerns and an investigation into the death was launched. As part of the investigation, officers executed a warrant at an address in Ridgeway Road on Saturday and arrested a 65-year-old man from Oxford on suspicion of murder and causing or allowing death or serious injury to a vulnerable adult.

“He has been released on police bail until 29 February next year. We are not looking for anyone else at this stage. There is still a police presence at the address and the investigation is ongoing.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was completed today (11/12) but it was not possible to ascertain a cause of death and further investigation is required. The woman’s next of kin were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“While there is nothing to suggest any threat to the wider public, we appreciate this may be concerning so anyone with concerns should speak to one of our uniformed officers or contact us.“