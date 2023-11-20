Nigel Barrow, 78, was airlifted to hospital after a suspected gas explosion ripped through his bungalow last week

Nigel Barrow, 78, was seriously injured in the blast at his bungalow on Ollersett Avenue in New Mills, Derbyshire on Tuesday 14 November. Investigators are looking into th cause of the blast, with a suspected gas explosion on the cards.

Mr Barrow was airlifted to hospital from the scene to be treated for his injuries, however he passed away in hospital on Friday 17 November. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "His family are aware and are being supported by officers.

"An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the explosion, however, due to the damage caused to the property this has yet to be completed. A further review of the scene will take place early next week."

Locals spoke about the scene on Tuesday morning, as emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 8am. Danielle Allsop, 38, said that the explosion felt like an earthquake, with the mum-of-two's partner being one of the people rushing to save Mr Barrow from the blast. Pictures from the scene showed flames shooting out of the bungalow shortly after Mr Barrow was dragged away from the property.

Ms Allsop said: “I was getting my children read about 8.05am when there was an ungodly shake of the house – like almost an earthquake standard. We went upstairs, and initially we couldn’t see anything. But when we went to the front gate, we could see the house. The roof was caved in.

"The poor man's legs were burnt to shreds, he had shrapnel wounds, and his face was covered in blood. But there were four young guys who pulled him out. Hats off to them because they went in before it set on fire.

She added: “My partner and another next-door neighbour were also first on the scene. They helped the man across the road when they got him out. We were there within seconds. He wasn’t able to stand. He wasn’t in a good way at all. He was laying on the pavement across the road, covered by a curtain until the ambulance arrived.

“My kids were in tears straight away. That’s how much the house shook, it was terrifying.”