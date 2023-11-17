Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed after he was stabbed near a primary school in on Monday evening

Two young boys have been charged with the murder of a teenager after he was stabbed and killed near a primary school in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police have charged two 12-year-old boys with the murder of Shawn Seesahai, 19, after the young boys were arrested by officers on Wednesday November 15. They have now been charged with his murder and police have also charged both boys with possession of a bladed article.

The teenager was killed in the attack, which took place on Monday November 13 on playing fields along Laburnum Road in the East Park area of the city. He was found by emergency services having sustained serious injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager died on the fields shortly after the attack.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton on Monday evening have charged two boys with his murder. Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public and our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family and friends."