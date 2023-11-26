The incident took place on Saturday after 3pm

An elderly man died in a hit and run on a busy road in Kilburn

Police are investigating a fatal incident in Kilburn, London, after an elderly man died after being hit by a lorry at the junction of Kilburn High Road and Cambridge Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 3:23pm on Saturday 25 November to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The 71-year old died at the scene, and the driver of the lorry stopped nearby a short time later and has been spoken to by police. Police confirm there has been no arrest.

The busy Kilburn road was shut in both directions, and the Met police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4240/25Nov.