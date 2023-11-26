Kilburn: pensioner dies after lorry crash on busy street in London
The incident took place on Saturday after 3pm
Police are investigating a fatal incident in Kilburn, London, after an elderly man died after being hit by a lorry at the junction of Kilburn High Road and Cambridge Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 3:23pm on Saturday 25 November to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
The 71-year old died at the scene, and the driver of the lorry stopped nearby a short time later and has been spoken to by police. Police confirm there has been no arrest.
The busy Kilburn road was shut in both directions, and the Met police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4240/25Nov.
A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a large number of ambulances along with police cars inside a large cordon on Kilburn High Road. A white sheet covering something was seen in the road next to a group of ambulance workers.
