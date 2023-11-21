Fire engines, police and a hazmat support unit cordoned off areas after a white powder was found on pavements near a primary school

A major emergency response was called yesterday (Monday 20 November) after a “suspicious” white substance was found on pavements. A hazardous materials (hazmat) support unit was among five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances that went to the scene in the Shawlands area of Glasgow when the alarm was raised at about 2pm.

Stretches of the pavements on Tantallon Road and Bellwood Street were cordoned off while specialists investigated. Children at a primary school nearby, Langside Primary School, had to be led out of their classes at the end of the day while police and fire personnel stood on the pavements outside the school, near the cordoned off area.

Later Police Scotland confirmed that investigations established that the substance was not harmful. Parents from the nearby primary school received a text saying the substance was a "flour based product" which had been put down for a running route.

Fire engines, police and a hazmat support unit cordoned off areas after a white powder was found on pavements near a primary school. (Photo: PA/PA Wire)

The text said: "Sorry for the disruption to today's dismissal. Police and fire service took precautions to ensure everyone's safety when a suspicious white powder was found on local pavements. They have confirmed there is and was no risk to the children as this was a flour-based product that had been put down for a running route. The road and pavements are now open again."

It was later confirmed that the substance was a "flour based product" which had been put down for a running route. (Photo: PA/PA Wire)