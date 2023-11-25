Dad Garrett FitzGerald took to X to thank the carer who stood between his son and a knife during the attack on Dublin's Parnell Square, calling her an 'absolute hero'

A dad whose six-year-old son was threatened with a knife during a stabbing attack on Dublin's Parnell Square has spoken out. Garrett FitzGerald took to X, (formerly known as Twitter), to publicly thank his son's care worker, who has not been named, who he said "stepped in front of a knife" to allow him and the other children involved to run away.

On Thursday November 23 at around 1.30pm a stabbing attack took place in Ireland's Parnell Square which left four people, believed to be a woman and three children, injured. They had just left a local school called Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire. In the hours that followed a riot took place and 34 people were subsequently arrested. Police said the incident was not linked to terrorism, stating that it was a "standalone" attack.

In his X thread, local dad FitzGerald shared the details of a GoFundMe fundraising page which he said had been set up by a friend of his to raise funds for the care worker. He added: " If anyone wanted to throw a few lids here it would much appreciated."

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin hours after the incident, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said an adult male in his 50s who is being treated for serious injuries is now a person of interest in the police investigation. The force confirmed it is not looking for any other person at this time.

He added that his understanding is that a knife was used in the attack, but he could not provide more detail on the nature of the injuries. He said a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were treated for less serious injuries after the incident. “The boy has since been discharged from CHI Crumlin. An Garda Siochana is providing support to the parents of all the children. The adult female in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital," he said.

Garda at the scene of the stabbing on Parnell Square in Dublin, in the aftermath of violent scenes in the city centre on Thursday evening. The unrest came after an attack on Parnell Square East where five people were injured, including three young children. Picture date: Friday November 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Children. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

'She's an absolute hero'

Fitzgerald took to his X account, @FitzgGer, around 24 hours after the incident to express his thanks to the person who helped his son. He wrote: "My 6 year old son was part of a group of junior and senior infants who were attacked yesterday as they walked to their after school on Parnell Square.

"My sons care worker stepped in front of a knife for him and the other kids. She wrestled the guy long enough, to allow the other kids to run away and for help to arrive. Words fail me. She’s an absolute hero. A friend has started a go fund me for herself and the school. If anyone wanted to throw a few lids here it would much appreciated (sic).

"She was one of many hero’s yesterday including passers-by’s who intervened, first responders and the children themselves. Our thoughts and prayers are with those still in hospital and anyone who has been affected by this awful tragedy."

'A brave lady who needs support'

The GoFundMe page, called 'Support For Children & Carer Attacked In Dublin', has been started by a man called Paul Mc. When he created the page shortly after the attack he wrote: " I am looking to raise funds to support the children and the carer in Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire who were victims of a horrific attack at their school by a stranger with a knife as the children were leaving school to be collected by their parents. Your help and support would be greatly appreciated at this time."

Donations quickly started flooding in, with more than 12,000 people having now donated at the time of writing on the afternoon of Saturday 25 November. A total of €220,650 (more than £190,000) has been raised. An update on the page reads: "We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support and kindness we have received thus far, so thank you all so much for your donations.

"We have increased the goal so that we can continue to raise as much as possible for those affected by this horrific incident. You are helping more than you can ever imagine." The fundraising goal has now been increased to €500,000 (around £430,000).

Mentioning the carer directly, Paul also said: "Having known this lady for many years, and having two children attend this school, I can say this lady is nothing short of a superhero and we will be forever grateful for her and wish her a speedy recovery from her injuries. Unfortunately due to her significant injuries she will now be out of work for the foreseeable future and we would love to be able to support her in her time of need like she did for the children so bravely."