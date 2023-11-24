Garda has confirmed that 34 arrests were made after a night of destruction in Dublin following a city centre attack which left four people injured. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Garda confirmed that 34 people were arrested after business were looted and buses were set on fire in a night of destruction in Dublin City Centre.

Violent scenes broke out after a stabbing attack in Parnell Square, which left four people, believed to be a woman and three children, injured. Police ruled out terrorism, stating that it was a "standalone" attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anti-immigrant factions claimed online that the perpetrator was a foreign national, with angry mobs gathering near the site of the stabbing after the attack. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the disorder was egged on by a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology”. He said: “The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.” Harris added that they were not looking for any other suspect in relation to the stabbings and were following a clear line of inquiry.

In the chaos, 13 shops were damaged or looted, with Commissioner Harris stating that sports shops appeared to be "specifically targeted". Around 11 garda vehicles were also damaged, and buses and Luas trams were also set alight in the disorder near the busy O'Connell Street. One garda was seriously injured in the scene, with several others sustaining minor injuries.

Calm was restored by gardai between 8.30pm to 9pm, however there were warnings that the force assumes that more violence could follow. Commissioner Harris said that there would be “fundamental review of our public order tactics, given the amount of violence” and a “significant organisation and mobilisation” to prevent any further violence. He added: “We cannot allow the city to be given over to the thugs, the looters and the arsonists."