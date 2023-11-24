Dublin riots: garda confirm 34 arrests after night of disorder, with patrol cars and businesses destroyed
The riot in the Irish capital was sparked after a knife attack injured four people hours earlier
Garda confirmed that 34 people were arrested after business were looted and buses were set on fire in a night of destruction in Dublin City Centre.
Violent scenes broke out after a stabbing attack in Parnell Square, which left four people, believed to be a woman and three children, injured. Police ruled out terrorism, stating that it was a "standalone" attack.
Anti-immigrant factions claimed online that the perpetrator was a foreign national, with angry mobs gathering near the site of the stabbing after the attack. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the disorder was egged on by a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology”. He said: “The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.” Harris added that they were not looking for any other suspect in relation to the stabbings and were following a clear line of inquiry.
In the chaos, 13 shops were damaged or looted, with Commissioner Harris stating that sports shops appeared to be "specifically targeted". Around 11 garda vehicles were also damaged, and buses and Luas trams were also set alight in the disorder near the busy O'Connell Street. One garda was seriously injured in the scene, with several others sustaining minor injuries.
Calm was restored by gardai between 8.30pm to 9pm, however there were warnings that the force assumes that more violence could follow. Commissioner Harris said that there would be “fundamental review of our public order tactics, given the amount of violence” and a “significant organisation and mobilisation” to prevent any further violence. He added: “We cannot allow the city to be given over to the thugs, the looters and the arsonists."
Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that there was a "very volatile situation" in Dublin after the scenes seen last night. She also said that those causing the destruction wuld be "dealt with appropriately", adding: “Thirty-four people have been arrested. They will, for the most part, be before the court today. There are thousands of hours of CCTV footage that gardai will go through, many didn’t cover their faces, that CCTV will be gone through and they will be apprehended, and they will be brought before the courts as well. We have very, very strong legislation – up to 10 years in prison with up to 12 years as well for someone who assaulted a member of An Garda Siochana [Irish police force]." 32 people are due to appear in court today in connection with the riots.
