A bus and car on fire on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded following an attack on Parnell Square East where five people were injured, including three young children. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Violent protests erupted on Thursday night following a stabbing incident outside a school that left three children injured. A group of mobs, which shouted anti-immigrant sentiments, set a police car on fire and assaulted multiple officers. The unrest unfolded hours after a man reportedly stabbed a woman and three young children, with one child in critical condition.

A man in his 50s, who is undergoing treatment for injuries, is now in custody as the Irish police confirmed that no additional suspects were being sought. Although the authorities did not disclose the man's identity, anti-immigrant factions claimed he was foreign as they gathered near the attack site in Parnell Square in the northern part of Dublin.

Tensions escalated as segments of the crowd clashed with the police near the site, reportedly causing injuries to several officers. In response, authorities temporarily halted bus and tram services in certain areas of the city and appealed for calm.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind the disorder. He said a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he told media during a press conference at Mountjoy Garda Station. “We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence. We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice."

He added: “It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets, and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media. The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.”

Police believe a knife was used in the attack, but they could not provide more detail on the nature of the injuries. Police said a five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s sustained serious injuries. The girl was receiving emergency medical treatment while a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were treated for less severe injuries. The boy was discharged from hospital.

Irish justice minister Helen McEntee also condemned the violent protests that took place in the city centre. She said: “The horrific attack today in Dublin city centre was an appalling crime that has shocked us all. An Garda Siochana are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else regarding this crime. The perpetrator will be brought to justice.

“However, the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated. A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc.

An Garda Siochana at the scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured in an attack, including three young children. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“I have spoken to local TDs from all sides of the Dail and we are of the same view. We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division. I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Siochana carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Siochana must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.