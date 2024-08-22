Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder investigation that was launched after a delivery driver was killed during a van theft in Leeds.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42 from Sheffield, has been named as the victim of the horrific attack. He was dragged by the suspect from the passenger door of his delivery van for half a mile on Tuesday evening (August 20) before the vehicle was involved in a collision and driven off by the suspect.

Police officers were called to Heights Drive in Wortley, where they found Mr Kondor unconscious with members of the public attempting to help him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His van was found around six miles away on Highlands Walk in Belle Isle a short time later.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. West Yorkshire Police said that the suspect remains in custody with the murder investigation progressing.

Delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was killed after a thief stole his delivery van while he was working in Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

The force said: Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online. Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.”

Bosses at Mr Kondor’s workplace, SP Transport Group, have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support his family during this difficult time. Mike Neill, operations manager at the delivery company, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family, who tragically lost his life on August 20, 2024, during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.

Mr Kondor’s van was found six miles away after the theft. | West Yorkshire Police

“Claudiu was more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten. The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”

The fundraiser has already raised more than £10,000 at the time of writing, smashing the target of £750. Mr Neill added: “We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone, and we are grateful for any contribution you can make, no matter the size. Every donation will go directly to Claudiu’s family to help them navigate the difficult days ahead.”