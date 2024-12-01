Clean Bandit say 'ready to go back' as they're likely to perform at Glastonbury 2025
The group, known for hits like Rather Be, is excited to potentially make their fourth appearance at the iconic festival. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, cellist Grace Chatto said: "We are hoping to be on that line-up, it's looking likely. We're ready to go back, as we last played seven years ago in 2017. It's time - we love the vibe there and it's so fun getting to meet so many of our fans."
Grace also teased a potential collaboration with a major US artist next year. While she kept the details under wraps, she hinted: "It's an amazing singer from across the Pond - but it's too soon to say just in case we don't pull it off."
Clean Bandit, who have topped the UK singles chart four times, recently revealed that they were pressured by their former record label to shift their sound towards dance music and away from their signature pop style.
Jack Patterson told the BBC: "We were told to stop making pop music. We were sent dance music playlists on Spotify and told, ‘Your music has to sit on here - only Harry Styles can make pop music.’"
Grace admitted that while the group initially went along with it to release new material, it ultimately felt inauthentic. She said: "The music didn’t feel like our music. Our fans were feeling it. We were feeling it. In the end, we were like, what's the point in doing anything?"
