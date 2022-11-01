The Royal Mail online service was reported as down as user reported the service as unreachable on DownDetector

Royal Mail’s Click and Drop service is reportedly down across the UK following a data breach at the company.

The delivery company is reeling after the data breach showed website users the information of other customers on the site. As a result of the breach, Royal Mail shut its website down while engineers investigated the situation.

But is Click and Drop working again? Here’s everything you need to know.

A major data breach led to Royal Mail temporarily closing its online Click and Drop service. (Credit: Getty Images)

What was wrong with Royal Mail Click and Drop?

Given that the site had experienced a huge data breach in which confidential information was shown to the wrong customers, Royal Mail took the decision to disable the service while it investigated the situation.

The issue was first flagged on Tuesday (1 November) morning. Customers began being unable to log into their account Click and Drop account, with user quickly reporting on Twitter that they were able to see the details of other customer accounts.

The data breach could well breach strict GDPR guidelines. However, it appears that no complaint has been made to the the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which confirmed that any company which suffers a data breach has 72 hours to report.

A company does not have to report a breach if it believes that the breach did not restrict the rights or freedoms of their customers. An ICO spokesman said: “If an organisation decides that a breach doesn’t need to be reported they should keep their own record of it, and be able to explain why it wasn’t reported if necessary.

“If anyone has concerns about how their data has been handled, they can report these concerns to us.”

The breach appeared to affected only users of the Click and Drop service. Royal Mail updated customers on Twitter, saying: “We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with Click & Drop. We’re working with our technical teams to restore service as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Is Click and Drop working again?

Royal Mail appears to have fixed the error on the site. The Click and Drop service is back up and running on the site, with customers able to sign in.

The company tweeted: “The issue affecting Click & Drop has been fixed and the service is now operating as normal. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

What is Click and Drop?

Click and Drop is a delivery service offered by Royal Mail. It is a service which is available to businesses looking to ship packages to customers.