A dad who died tragically has been described as an “extraordinary man” who “lifted everyone around him”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Lawson’s partner Josephine has released a tribute to the 43-year-old.

On behalf of her family, Josephine said: “The heart and soul of our family is gone, and the silence left in Colin’s absence is deafening. He was an extraordinary man; kind, considerate, loving, funny, intelligent, and wise. To know Colin was to know warmth, generosity, and a spirit that lifted everyone around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Proudly Scottish, he carried his heritage with joy and pride, always ready with a story, a fact, or a witty remark that made you smile and think. His knowledge was vast, his humour infectious, and his compassion boundless. He gave freely of himself, his time, his help, his love, never asking for anything in return.

Colin Lawson died in South Petherton, Somerset on August 22. A man has been charged with his murder | Avon and Somerset Police

“Despite the challenges of his failing eyesight, Colin never let it dim his passion for life. He continued to do the things he loved, showing us, all what resilience truly looks like.

“Father to Josh and Connor, a caring stepfather to Dominic, Tyler, and Ruby, and a proud step-grandfather to Hayley. To me, Colin was my light, my love, my best friend, and my everything. Together, we built a beautiful life between Edinburgh and Somerset, a life full of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

“The gap he leaves behind is immeasurable. Our lives were richer, fuller, and brighter because of him. Whether you knew Colin for five minutes or a lifetime, he left a mark that will never fade. We will carry him with us always, in our hearts, in our stories, and in the love, he gave so freely. He will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin died at a home in Holbrook Park, off Mare Lane in South Petherton, Somerset, on August 22

Graham Janes, 49, of Pear Tree Drive, Chard, has been charged with Mr Lawson’s murder and will appear at Bristol Crown Court for a pre-trial and plea hearing on Wednesday, September 17.