Natasha Thorp’s family has paid tribute to emergency services following their daughter’s death.

On August 22 2025, the West Midlands Police were called to a collision in Sutton Coldfield shortly before midnight after a car hit two pedestrians. Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Midlands Police said at the time that "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.

"We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was driving near the scene or in the streets nearby before or after the collision happened.

"Any dashcam or doorbell footage you have would really help our investigation."

Whilst one pedestrian suffered a leg injury, Natasha Thorp, 21, tragically lost her life.

Natahsa Thorp’s family has paid tribute to their daughter and said: “To know Natasha was to know a life filled with love, laughter, and joy.

“It was a privilege to know her as a part of our family or as a friend.

“Going forward without her is so hard to imagine.

“We would like to thank the emergency services who tried in vain to save her that night.

“And we would also like to thank the wonderful people of Sutton Coldfield for their kind support, particularly those that stayed with, or came to help Natasha on that terrible night.

“It’s very important to our family to know that she wasn’t alone at the end.

“You were one in a million Tasha and you will never be forgotten.

“Night Tash, love you.”

Natasha Thorp’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers as they attempt to come to terms with her heartbreaking loss. Following the fatal crash, two men were initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, with one released with no further action.

The other man remains on bail with strict conditions. The West Midlands Police has given an update and said: “Our investigation is still continuing and a man remains on bail with strict conditions.

“We would ask anyone with any information and footage who hasn’t come forward yet, and may have seen a silver Toyota Corolla immediately before the collision, to speak to us and make a report.

“You can call 101, message us on Live Chat, or email [email protected] quoting log number 5911 of 22 Aug.”