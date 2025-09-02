A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Andrew Muncie’s family following his sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Muncie has tragically died at 36, leaving behind his fiancée and three children, including twin boys who were born only one day after he passed away. The 36-year old, who was from Loughborough in Leicestershire, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham on August 7, but died there four days later.

Andrew Muncie had been travelling home from work when he suffered a stress induced asthma attack which resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital. His fiancée heartbreakingly had to give birth a day later to twin boys at the same hospital where Andrew tragically died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Muncie’s brother Corey posted on Facebook and wrote: “Find it hard to write this… still beyond belief that this is a reality but here I am writing and struggling to find the words… on 07/08/25 Thursday evening my big brother Andy suffered from what we know as of this time is a stress induced asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest that stopped his heart for a prolonged time which unfortunately starved his brain of oxygen, all this led to an 84 hour wait at the hospital to find out the inevitable"

Tragedy strikes family as Andrew Muncie, 36, dies one day before birth of twin boys. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Corey also wrote: “The man is literally a superhero. There are no words for the endless amount of love, family and friends had for your kind, funny, selfless, generous and beautiful soul and we know you know that brother, it’s our job now to pick up the pieces and live on for you and for your beautiful family that you’ve left behind.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Andrew Muncie’s family which reads: “Andrew was many things to many people. A son, brother, partner and friend. But ask anybody what his most important role was and the answer will always be a father. His daughter was his absolute world and at 3 years old she has lost her hero so suddenly and unexpectedly. A day after Andrew's official passing his fiancée also gave birth to their twin boys who he tragically never got to meet.

“We can never mend the emotional turmoil that his little family will have to navigate as they process their new reality but we would love to ease as much financial pressure for them as we can at this absolutely devastating time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Thursday 7th August 2025, a day like any other, Andrew dropped his daughter off at nursery and headed to work. After his usual day in the office he commenced his commute home. As he reached 'Back Lane' he suffered from what we know at this time to be a stress induced asthma attack which ultimately led to cardiac arrest.

Due to the remote location where this incident occurred, Andrew didn't have the luxury of anybody getting to him quickly enough to administer CPR in time. This resulted in approximately 20-30 minutes of no oxygen to the brain. He was transported to the Adult Intensive Care Unit at Queens Medical Centre Nottingham where we endured an 84 hour wait. Despite our best hopes and prayers we were ultimately given the inevitable news that none of us wanted to hear.

“There were so many small events and decisions that could have made the difference but that's not what fate had decided.

We held his hand one last time as he passed away on Monday 11th August 2025 just one day before his twin boys arrived safely into this world. They were born in the same hospital that he passed surrounded by his loving family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of Andrew's last wishes in his will was to be an organ donor. He was selfless, kind and giving and it comes as no surprise that he continued this beyond his passing. Amazingly he has already saved the lives of 5 other people through his selfless nature and will continue to help more. His legacy lives on not only through his children but in the additional lives he has saved.

“Please help us to ease the pressure as much as possible for his young family. They not only have to face life without one of the most important people to them but now face the financial difficulty of being a single mother, on maternity leave, raising three children.

“Thank you for all of your help and support in Andrew's memory.”