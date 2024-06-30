Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One man has died after taking the sleeping medication Zopiclone which could “potentially be contaminated”.

Cleveland Police said it had received reports on Friday (28 June) of the adults being taken to North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham. The force is investigating the death of one man thought to have taken Zopiclone.

The force said: “Officers are warning drug users of a potentially contaminated batch which could cause significant illness or lead to an overdose.” Users can become dependent on Zopiclone, the NHS said, and it is prescribed for just two to four weeks because it becomes less effective as the body gets used to it. Anyone who has concerns about any medication they are on, including Zopiclone, should consult their pharmacist before stopping taking any prescription.

Zopiclone, usually used to treat insomnia, takes around an hour to work and helps users to fall asleep faster and stop waking in the night. The drug is usually taken as a tablet but doctors can order it in liquid form.