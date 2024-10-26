1 . Naguib Lootfun

Naguib Lootfun, 69, of Mill Walk, Maidstone abused the victim while working for an assisted living facility. Suspicions about his behaviour were raised on May 8 after colleagues found an empty condom wrapper discarded in a bedroom at the premises after he had been on a night shift. Lootfun alleged the wrapper had been in his pocket and claimed it had fallen out as he worked. He was suspended from work while an investigation into the circumstances was underway. The following day, a used condom was found in a bin bag within the care home and Lootfun was arrested on suspicion of rape. Lootfun initially denied allegations of sexual abuse but, following an extensive search of the premises, a second used condom was found in the waste bin area outside and an examination of DNA linked him to the offences. | Kent Police