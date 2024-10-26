These incidents occurred across various care homes and facilities, raising concerns about the oversight and safeguarding practices meant to protect some of the country's most vulnerable individuals.
Here are some of the most horrific crimes involving the care workers reported this year.
1. Naguib Lootfun
Naguib Lootfun, 69, of Mill Walk, Maidstone abused the victim while working for an assisted living facility. Suspicions about his behaviour were raised on May 8 after colleagues found an empty condom wrapper discarded in a bedroom at the premises after he had been on a night shift.
Lootfun alleged the wrapper had been in his pocket and claimed it had fallen out as he worked. He was suspended from work while an investigation into the circumstances was underway.
The following day, a used condom was found in a bin bag within the care home and Lootfun was arrested on suspicion of rape.
Lootfun initially denied allegations of sexual abuse but, following an extensive search of the premises, a second used condom was found in the waste bin area outside and an examination of DNA linked him to the offences. | Kent Police
2. Shaun Vincent
Shaun Vincent, 36, was jailed for 21 months on 9 September 2024 at Bolton Crown Court and was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Vincent admitted some lesser offences but denied the more serious sexual offences until the day of trial, when, having seen the strength of the case against him, he pleaded guilty to the other seven offences.
Knowing the teenager was unable to consent, Vincent still made unwanted sexual advances, using sexual language and committing sexual offences against her.
Following his arrest, he continued to contact the teenager in breach of his police bail conditions so was brought swiftly before the court in custody and has remained in custody since the charge. | CPS Photo: CPS
3. Rebecca Welch
Healthcare assistant Rebecca Welch was jailed for negligence after a patient at a mental health unit took her own life. She failed to carry out appropriate observations on the welfare of Amelia Rose at Millbrook Mental Health Unit in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Welch was tasked with checking the 31-year-old patient at 10-minute intervals from 1pm on January 31, 2020. CCTV footage revealed that Welch failed to conduct any checks at all before Amelia was found by another member of staff at 1.53pm. Amelia was transferred to King’s Mill Hospital but died the next day. | Rebecca Welch Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
4. Kevin Cooper-Shaw
Former care worker Kevin Cooper-Shaw was jailed for 19 years for string of sex offences. The 45-year-old were charged with, among others, seven counts of sexual activity with a child and two two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo- photograph of a child.
Cooper-Shaw worked at the care home in Ellesmere Port between April 2018 and October 2021 where he was tasked with safeguarding and caring for vulnerable children and young people.
During this time, Cooper-Shaw groomed a teenage girl at the care home, committing multiple offences against her. | Cheshire Police