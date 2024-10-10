Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care worker who sexually abused a severely disabled patient whilst on duty has been jailed.

Naguib Lootfun, 69, of Mill Walk, Maidstone abused the victim while working for an assisted living facility. Suspicions about his behaviour were raised on May 8 after colleagues found an empty condom wrapper discarded in a bedroom at the premises after he had been on a night shift.

Lootfun claimed the wrapper had been in his pocket and claimed it had fallen out as he worked. He was suspended from work while an investigation into the circumstances was underway. The following day, a used condom was found in a bin bag within the care home and Lootfun was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He initially denied allegations of sexual abuse but following an extensive search of the premises, a second used condom was found in the waste bin area outside and an examination of DNA linked him to the offences.

He was convicted on July 9 at Maidstone Crown Court, after he admitted to having sex with the victim, who was unable to consent. He was remanded in custody pending a hearing at the same court on October 9, where he was sentenced to 11 years and ordered to serve an extra four years on licence.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “Lootfun completely abused his position of trust and committed abhorrent acts against a vulnerable person, who was unable to defend themself nor subsequently report the offences.

“He knowingly took advantage of the victim’s vulnerabilities and even fabricated an excuse for the evidence pre-emptively, to cover his tracks.

“The judge recognised Lootfun as a dangerous offender, and he will therefore be required to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he will be able to apply for parole.

“I hope it brings some comfort and closure to all those involved with this case to know that Lootfun will be serving a significant custodial sentence and will be unable to cause further harm.”