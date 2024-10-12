These teachers were convicted and jailed for heinous sexual offences, betraying the trust of both parents and students. These educators, placed in positions of authority, have shockingly exploited their roles to abuse vulnerable children, violating the safety and care expected in the school environment.

One of the most alarming cases involves Rebecca Joynes, a maths teacher got pregnant by one of her pupils while awaiting trial before being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child. She was sentenced to six and a half years in jail on July 4 after previously being granted bail.

Joynes was already suspended from her high school job after being accused of engaging in a sexual activity with boy A, 15, when she allegedly began a sexual relationship with the second youngster, boy B, whom she later became pregnant by.

In a recent case, John Staveley, 55, a former football coach was found guilty and handed a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence on September 27 over the non-recent sexual offences.

The former primary school teacher was found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Here are some of the teachers who have been convicted and jailed for sex abuse so far this year.

1 . Samuel Robinson Samuel Robinson, a former primary school teacher and Scout leader has been jailed after having a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. | Cambridgeshire Police Share

2 . Timothy Moule Former head teacher, Timothy Moule, 53, who secretly filmed boys getting changed, is facing jail again after being found with sickening child abuse images. | West Mercia Police / SWNS Share

3 . Rebecca Joynes Ex-school teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, has been jailed after being sentenced for six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child. | Greater Manchester Police Share

4 . Aaron Clark Blackpool youth football coach Aaron Clark jailed for 16 years for raping girls under 13 | Lancs Police Photo: Lancs Police Share