A former football coach has been jailed for sexually abusing two boys over the course of 10 years, including one incident during a school trip.

John Staveley, 55, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster was found guilty and handed a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence following a week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (September 27) over the non-recent sexual offences.

The former primary school teacher was found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Staveley's first victim reported his attacker's crimes to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in 2020, leading to Staveley's arrest and a lengthy police investigation, which saw detectives gather crucial witness statements and screenshots of social media messages.

The victim came into contact with Staveley through his role as a football coach and recalled how he was left traumatised. His second victim told police of how Staveley sexually abused him during a school trip, when Staveley was working as a primary school teacher.

John Staveley, 55, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster, sexually abused two boys, with his offending taking place over the course of a decade from the late 1990s.

Detective Constable Mike Tilley said: “Staveley abused his position as a mentor and guide to young children in sports and educational settings. He should have been someone his victims were able to trust but instead he exploited them, took advantage of them and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

"I really want to commend his victims for coming forward and telling us about their harrowing and horrific experiences as children. Without their accounts, Staveley wouldn't be behind bars and where he belongs.

"I hope this case shows that it really is never too late to report sexual abuse. Even if decades have passed, we are here to listen to you, support you through the process and strive to secure justice on your behalf.”

As part of his sentence, Staveley has also been placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders' Register.