A pervert head teacher who secretly filmed boys getting changed in PE is facing jail again after being found with sickening child abuse images.

Timothy Moule, 53, who was also the safeguarding lead at his school, was jailed for 52 months back in 2018 for voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

He covertly recorded videos using secret cameras and more than 3,500 vile images were found on his devices. A concerned parent had contacted police after finding social media messages from Moule to her son.

This week, he was back in court after being found to have a fresh collection of 1,100 indecent images of children which he accumulated over four years.

As part of his original sentence, Moule was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order to try and prevent him from carrying out further sex offences. The court heard officers would check his electronic devices to make sure he was not searching for or collecting indecent material.

Former head teacher, Timothy Moule, 53, who secretly filmed boys getting changed, is facing jail again. | West Mercia Police / SWNS

But it was discovered he accumulated more child sex abuse pictures between June 2020 and September this year. Police officers seized two tablet devices and four laptops, and discovered a stash of images which included 142 category A - depicting the most serious and depraved examples of child sex abuse.

Moule, who worked at schools in Wolverhampton and Shropshire, also had 149 category B pictures, 789 category C and 21 of an unspecified category. He pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of making indecent images of children and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Magistrates committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing on November 1 and granted Moule, of Telford, Shrops., bail. In the meantime, he must sign onto the sex offender's register at his local police station and live and sleep at his bail address.

Speaking previously, Superintendent Tom Harding, of West Mercia Police, said: "We're committed to bringing sex offenders to justice and put a stop to any form of child sexual abuse and our efforts to tackle this will continue.

"I'm keen to stress offending can take place across all sections of society and whenever we receive a report of a sex offence it will be thoroughly investigated regardless of those involved or their background."