Suspected acid attack at London school leaves three injured with two pupils and teacher hospitalised
Police said that cops were flagged down by staff at the Westminster Academy on Alfred Road at around 4.42pm on Monday, September 30. Paramedics and the London Fire Brigade also attended the scene following the suspected acid attack.
Three people were injured in the incident, including two pupils and a teacher. A 14-year-old female pupil remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injured.
A 16-year-old boy also remains in hospital with less-serious injures. A 27-year-old woman has since been discharged from hospital.
The Met Police said in a statement: “No arrests have been made and police are investigating Tests of the substance are ongoing. At this stage officers believe it to be acidic.
“Urgent enquiries are under way to identify and arrest those responsible. A number of crime scenes are in place."
Westminster academy also confirmed on its website that the school would remain closed. The school said in a statement: “The WA school site is closed today, Tuesday 1st October.
“Students will resume lessons through online learning. Information will be shared with them via Google Classroom through their teachers.
“We apologise for any inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding.”
