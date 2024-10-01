Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A predator who sexually abused children and adults, sometimes secretly filming his vile attacks, has been caged for 27 years.

Peter James Wilson, 67, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 by touching, sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration, and creating an indecent image of a child.

But he was found guilty by a Bolton Crown Court jury of 23 further sexual offences that he had denied - relating to child and adults including indecent assault and rape.

As well as his long spell behind bars, Wilson will also be on the sex offenders' register for life and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Over 51 years starting in 1972, Wilson abused seven victims.

Starting in 1972, when Wilson was just 14 years old, he began a horrifying pattern of abusive behaviour towards young people that persisted for decades.

He subjected victims, regardless of age or gender, to deeply traumatising experiences, ranging from inappropriate advances to devastating acts of coercion and even rape.

As the years passed, Wilson's predatory behaviour continued to escalate as he manipulated and took advantage of his victims, shattering their innocence and trust.

The year 2023 marked a turning point, as Wilson was arrested at home on suspicion of sexual assault involving a child following an incredibly brave disclosure from one of his victims.

This led to a search of the address, revealing shocking evidence of his sinister activities. Among items seized were two mobile phone devices, a disc enclosed within an envelope, and a small camera containing an SD card.

Disturbingly, police also recovered a hidden camera. Analysis of the camera and mobile phones unearthed videos depicting the cruel exploitation of a female child, aged approximately six to eight years old. These videos fell under the category of first-generation, type A indecent images of children, capturing deeply distressing and sadistic acts.

Upon gathering this information, people were interviewed and evidence was taken, which led to the discovery of further victims of Wilson's horrific abuse and Operation Bunker was initiated to manage all 28 counts of Wilson’s crimes.

Det Sgt Joanne Sweeney of GMP’s Wigan District said: “Firstly, I would like to thank all the victims and their loved ones for their co-operation and support throughout this difficult investigation. We commend every one of them for their bravery and strength which has brought Wilson to justice after years of abuse.

“Throughout the investigation we have ensured those involved receive and will continue to receive the best support from our officers and support services to ensure they are able to rebuild and cope with the trauma they have been subjected to because of Wilson’s horrific crimes.

"We know that the sentencing will never erase what they experienced because of Wilson, but we hope that it signifies the beginning of the rest of their lives, allowing them to start to heal and come to terms with what's happened.

“I would like to stress, no matter when the abuse took place, or you think you may not be believed. Greater Manchester Police will believe you; we will listen to you, and we will investigate every report to ensure every offender receives justice for their crimes

"I would also like to acknowledge the hard work that has taken place by DC McNeil and DC Henderson who have worked tirelessly to ensure the victims of these crimes have been supported whilst securing a positive outcome following their bravery."