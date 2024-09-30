Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who is the country’s oldest convicted dangerous driver has avoided jail following a fatal crash.

June Mills, 96, was given a suspended sentence of 18 months after losing control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing fellow pensioner Brenda Joyce, 76, and injuring another woman, Jennifer Ensor, 80, after mounting a pavement. The fatal crash took place as Mills left her bridge club at Elbow Lane Methodist Church in Formby, Merseyside, last August.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court for her sentencing, Mills, Broadway Close, Ainsdale, Merseyside, was told by Judge Simon Medland KC: “On any view and from every angle this case is an utter tragedy. Mrs Joyce died, Mrs Ensor was injured, you have lost your good character and are in the dock of Liverpool Crown Court.”

Robert Dudley, prosecuting, told the court that the victims had been walking along the pavement when leaving the same bridge club as Mills. The 96-year-old driver, who was in a wheelchair at her sentencing, had told police that she felt as thought the accelerator pedal on her Corsa had “dropped to the floor” as she attempted to manoeuvre around a parked car.

She said in her prepared statement: “It all happened very quickly and there were people in front of me but I could not avoid hitting them because the car was going so fast I had no control over it.”

The court also heard that the widow of Ms Joyce had been against the prosecution of Mills. In a victim impact statement read during the hearing, Ms Ensor said that she suffered minor injuries which prevented her from playing golf and had a “sense of guilt” over surviving the incident.

Tom Gent, defending, said: “This is plainly a dreadfully sad case. Mrs Mills, the defendant, is extremely sorry for what happened. The consequences will haunt her forever. She feels great shame and guilt.”

Mr Gent added that Mills had surrendered her driving licence following the crash and has since accepted that she was to blame for the sudden acceleration of the car. He added that she also previously volunteered to work with victims of crime and young offenders, as well as having housed Ukrainian refugees.

Alongside her 18-month suspended sentence, Mills was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs. She was also banned from driving for five years.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from Merseyside Police said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Brenda’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of last August. This was a complex and difficult investigation which has led to today’s sentence at court.

“While nothing can bring Brenda back, we hope that this outcome helps their recovery and provides at least a little closure.”