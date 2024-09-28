Man arrested and BMW seized after allegedly doing doughnuts at Hampshire car meet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



Three people have been arrested and four cars seized by police after a car meet last weekend.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were at a car meet in Westmead, Farnborough, yesterday evening (September 27) after co-ordinating with organisers. But as someone pulled up in a BMW M2, the vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested.

It is alleged the vehicle had been seen doing doughnuts while in Southampton last Saturday (September 21). The news comes after a BMW M3, a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagen Golf were also seized earlier this week, and two people arrested.



Chief Superintendent Darren O'Callaghan said: “We have been very clear that we will do all in our powers to identify, locate and arrest people we believe to be involved in dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour at these gatherings.

“If you don't want us taking your vehicle and arresting you, then don't behave recklessly and endanger the lives of others, along with the considerable impact it has on local residents. We will act swiftly and decisively, using all powers available to us to disrupt this behaviour.”

The meet last weekend began at Winchester Park and Ride, before moving on to Southampton, Eastleigh, Chandler's Ford, Fareham and finally gathering at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight.