As the NationalWorld campaign ‘Silent Crime’ continues, we take a look at the issues blighting communities across the country.

‘Silent Crime’ aims to highlight crimes which have gone under-reported and unresolved within communities. We want to hear from you about your experience -to tell us your story, click here.

In Northamptonshire, three people on a motorbike attacked a car with hammers before being spotted attempting to steal a moped from a supermarket car park. Drivers spotted the motorbike driving dangerously, before one of the suspects pulled out a hammer and began hitting it against a car hat the bike had drive up alongside.

Police have released CCTV of three people they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

In Corby, police are investigating after a man was smashed in the face with a tile. As a result, the man was left with facial injuries.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, Police are now appealing for information about the attack, which took place on George Street.

A runner has been targeted by a motorbike rider undertaking an attempted mugging in Wigan. The woman had been running in a popular local nature reserve at around midday on Thursday afternoon when the attempted attack took place.

As per Wigan Today, the woman turned the camera on on her mobile phone to identify where the sound of the motorbike was coming from. The suspect then came towards and attempted to grab the phone from her hands, but before the victim caught the suspect on camera.

The motorbike rider accused of trying to steal the runner's phone was caught on camera

However, the unsuccessful attempt did not end there, with the woman alleging that he circled around and tried to approach her again. When he spotted the camera recording he then hurled racial abuse at her.

Police are appealing for information.

A court has heard how one serial shoplifter in Northampton racked up a £1,000 haul by targeting a Tesco supermarket 35 times in just 84 days.

Scott Cooke, 34, swiped items such as meat, cheese, wine and even Easter eggs from the store, with authorities finding items hidden in his trousers. His combined haul began in early March, on the same day he had appeared in court for shoplifting.

In Shropshire, a career burglar was jailed after a spate of thefts in Shrewsbury. 43-year-old Liam Taffinder has spent most of his life behind bars and appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court from behind bars.

The court heard that Taffinder had forced his way into the home of an elderly couple through the back door while the house was empty, making off with £75 in cash and a box of rings. He then targeted another property a few days later, taking an £80 watch. However, the family, who were on holiday in Wales, were alerted after their burglary alarms when off.

His third incident came three days later when he attempted theft at another property.

He was handed concurrent sentences of 876 days for the three burglaries, while also picking up an 18-month prison sentence for handing stolen goods after admitting to a charge.

Likewise in Leeds, a burglar was caught on CCTV targeting six homes on the same night. Craig Kelly targeted homes on Castle Lodge Way but Ring doorbell cameras were the “undoing” of his crimes.

Kelly, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to take anything, was eventually tracked after police were alerted. A police dog found him lying down flat in a bush in possession of a torch, balaclava and gloves.

He had previous convictions including for burglary, thefts and drugs. Kelly had received a community order only 16 days before his attempted burglaries. He was eventually jailed for 20 months.