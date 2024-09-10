A coroner has ruled that Steve Dymond's death was caused by suicide, dismissing any direct link to his treatment on The Jeremy Kyle Show as a contributing factor.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg stated there was "insufficient evidence" to conclude that the show was the primary cause of Dymond’s death. Pegg said: “There is insufficient evidence for me to be satisfied that this was the direct cause of Steve’s death."

Steve Dymond, 63, died in May 2019 shortly after filming an episode of the show, during which it was suggested he had lied to his partner during a lie detector test. The coroner determined that Dymond's decision to take his life was more likely influenced by his belief that his relationship had "irretrievably broken down" following the show.

Mr Pegg added: “The deceased’s decision to take his own life was made in the context of his mental distress that was probably exacerbated by his belief that a significant relationship had now irretrievably broken down following his participation on a television programme where it had been suggested that the deceased had lied to his partner.”

The inquest also revealed that Dymond had left notes for his family, but there was "nothing in those notes where Mr Dymond is critical of his treatment by the show," according to Mr Pegg. While acknowledging that Dymond’s appearance on the show may have contributed to his distress, Pegg said: "It would be unsafe to infer these links in the absence of a clear and reliable causal connection."

The accuracy of the lie detector test used on the show was also called into question. Mr Pegg noted that the test recorded Dymond as untruthful, but highlighted expert testimony stating that such tests were only accurate "between 60-96%." He said: “There is insufficient evidence for me to be satisfied whether or not Steve had indeed lied during the lie detector test.”

After the ruling, Jeremy Kyle responded, expressing relief at being cleared of any blame. His statement read: “His Majesty’s Coroner has today clearly and unequivocally found that Jeremy Kyle did not in any way cause or contribute to the tragic suicide of Steve Dymond.

He added: “Out of respect for the family of Mr Dymond and the judicial process, Jeremy has always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss details whilst the legal inquest was ongoing and he has remained steadfastly silent in the face of lies, false accusations and unfair criticism over the last five-and-a-half years.

“This has taken a huge toll on him and his family and he would like to thank everyone who has truly supported him through these tough times.”