Every region of England is now seeing increasing numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, official NHS figures show. It comes amid growing concern over the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The steepest rise was seen in the North West, where 741 people were admitted in the week to 14 June, up 55% from the previous week. The North West also has the highest rate of hospitalisations, at 10.5 per 100,000 people.

Most cases in the UK are still caused by the Omicron BA2 variant, originally dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows

But health chiefs are monitoring the impact of the variants Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5, which were designated variants of concern in the UK on May 20.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UKHSA, said: “After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.

“It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions but we are monitoring data closely and assessing the possible impact of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“As we enter summer, it’s still important to remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. If you’re not yet up to date with your jabs please come forward now – it’s not too late to get protected.

“Remember to observe good hand and respiratory hygiene. It is also sensible to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces. If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, and a high temperature or feel unwell, try to stay at home or away from others – especially elderly or vulnerable people.”

Here are the 17 hospital trusts which saw hospital admissions at least double in the week to June 12, compared with the week before.

Trusts with fewer than 20 admissions have been omitted. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Chesterfield Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust saw 20 hospitalisations in the latest week, a six-fold increase from the week before when there were three.

2. East London East London NHS Foundation Trust had 24 Covid admissions in the latest week, nearly five times the number seen the week before when there were five.

3. Chelsea and Westminster Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust admitted 30 new Covid patients in the latest week, four times the number it admitted the week before, when there were seven.

4. Bolton Bolton NHS Foundation Trust admitted 49 patients with Covid-19 in the latest week. That’s more than triple the week before, when there were 13 admissions.