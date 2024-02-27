Crooked House owners ordered to rebuild pub 'back to what it was' after fire destroyed historic boozer
The owners of a historic West Midland pub which burned down in a devastating fire have been order to rebuilt "back to what it was". The Crooked House pub, located in Himley near Dudley, was demolished after a fire in August 2023 ripped through the boozer. South Staffordshire Council have now announced that it has served an enforcement order on the owners.
The owners of the pub, which had been standing at a famously wonky angle since the 18th century, will now need to rebuilt the structure "back to what it was" before the fire. The owners have 30 days to appeal the order, while work will have to be finished within three years if the order remains.
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street welcomed the move, saying that it was "fantastic work" by the council. He said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Crooked House ordered to be rebuilt. An enforcement notice has been issued against the owners for its unlawful demolition.
“They have been ordered to rebuild the pub back to what it was before the fire – just as we’ve been lobbying for. Fantastic work from South Staffordshire Council.”
