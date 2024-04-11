CrossCountry: rail strike planned for this weekend suspended as talks over union recognition on the table
A rail strike at CrossCountry planned for this weekend has been suspended after both parties agrees to open discussions about a union recognition dispute.
Members of the RMT union were due walk out on Saturday, April 13 after the rail operator pushed against union recognition. But these strikes have been halted at the last-minute after CrossCountry bosses agreed to hold talks to resolve the matter.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse. We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity. But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary.”
It comes as a separate dispute involving pay has seen train drivers at 16 different train operators, including CrossCountry, taking industrial action. Strikes wer held across the country from April 5 to April 8.
